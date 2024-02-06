Fate Creator Announces Collab Event with Honkai Star Rail

There is no denying the influence of the Fate franchise. From its video games to it anime titles, the Fate series has proven its popularity time and again. Now, the creator of the franchise is ready to reel in new fans with a special collaboration, and it involves MiHoYo's most recent game.

Not long ago, Honkai Star Rail confirmed its plans to team with Fate/Grand Order on a special event. Soon, Kinoko Nasu of Typ-Moon will get the chance to chat with Honkai producer David Jiang. At this time, no date has been set for the talk program, but fans are eager to hear what these creatives have to say.

After all, Nasu is a key figure in Type-Moon, the company that created the Fate franchise. The series dates back to January 2004 as Type-Moon brought Fate/Stay Night to life. The dark fantasy tells the story of Shirou Amiya, a teenager who finds himself in the midst of the Fifth Holy Grail War. Brought up by a retired mage Kiritsugu Emiya, Shirou believes he is destined to train himself and help others. This fate comes to pass once Shirou meets a woman named Saber who is the personification of Arthur Pendragon from the legends. And with Saber at his side, Shirou begins his foray into the Holy Grail War.

As for Honkai Star Rail, the game launched under MiHoYo a few years back following the success of Genshin Impact. The game developer took a turn with Honkai Star Rail as the game embraces a sci-fi setting centered around a character known as a Trailblazer. After the protagonist is born from a relic called the Stellaron, the Trailblazer joins a group of travelers who strive to keep the universe in order. When it comes to story and gameplay, Fate and Honkai Star Rail are very different, but their popularity crosses the globe. Netizens are always eager for more Honkai content, and anime fans have been clamoring for an adaptation since the game dropped. So hopefully, MiHoYo can glance some good information from Type-Moon during this stage event.

Do you think Honkai Star Rail needs to take some pages from Fate? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!