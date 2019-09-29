New Fate/Grand Order Anime Confirms Episode Order

The Fall 2019 anime is seemingly going to be far more competitive than every other season this year as not only will it be jam-packed with the anticipated returns of major franchises, but will also see the debut of several new projects. One of those that’s going to marry both of these worlds is Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia. This spin-off adapting one of the fan-favorite stories from the Fate/Grand Order mobile game will kick off the Fall season on October 5th, and confirmed it’s going to stick around for quite a while after.

As spotted by Moetron News on Twitter, new listings on Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia‘s official website confirmed that it will be a two cour long anime series beginning on October 5th and running until sometime in March 2020.

The series has been officially scheduled to run for 21 episodes in total, and thankfully for fans there doesn’t seem to be a break scheduled in between the two cours for the series. Based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the original mobile game, Aniplex of America has confirmed that they have licensed the series for an English language release outside of Japan, but although the full series will not debut October 5th, fans can currently check out a special prologue episode dubbed “Episode 0” on Crunchyroll and Funimation Now.

Due to a special agreement, the anime will be exclusively streaming on FunimationNOW for a month after the first episode’s premiere before being available on other streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll. The cast of the series currently includes Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, Rie Takahashi as Mashu Kyrielight, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou, Tomokazu Seki as Gilgamesh, Yu Kobayashi as Enkidu, Kana Ueda as Ishtar, Takahiro Sakurai as Merlin, Yuu Asakawa as Ana, Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman, and Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci.

There will also be a second major anime Fate/Grand Order project adapting the mobile game focusing on the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline, as voted on by fans in Japan. With two feature films, the first is scheduled for a release in 2020, and Kei Suezawa (FLCL Alternative) will be directing Wandering: Agateram, and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) will be directing the second, Paladin: Agateram. Production I.G. will be producing the films, and animating the second, while Signal.MD will be animating the first film.