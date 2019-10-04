Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Shares New English Sub Trailer

Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia is gearing up for its premiere soon, and this Fate franchise spin-off has been garnering a lot of interest considering that it will be the very first anime based on the massively successful Fate/Grand Order mobile game. It will be one of the new anime debuts kicking off the Fall season, so it’ll have a bit of a head start before the deluge of other major franchises making their return in the mid-October. Each of the trailers and promos for the new series has looked better than the last, and now there’s an English subtitled look at the debut!

Aniplex of America have shared a new English subtitled trailer for the series’ debut ahead of its October 5th premiere in Japan. Based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the original mobile game, the new series will be streaming exclusively on FunimationNOW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A special licensing agreement means Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia will be exclusively streaming on FunimationNOW for a short time after the first episode’s premiere before being available on other streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll. It’s currently unclear as to whether or not the series will be getting an English dub release, nor where/when it will be available, but one just might be on the horizon given the popularity of the franchise as a whole.

Aniplex describes the series as such, “A.D. 2017 The last era in which Magecraft still existed. Society was created by human hands, but Mages grasped the truth of the world. Magecraft is comprised of techniques from past humans that cannot be explained by science, while science encompasses the techniques of future humans that Magecraft cannot achieve. Researchers and scholars of both Magecraft and science have been gathered to maintain human civilization under the Chaldea Security Organization.

But calculations then proved the extinction of humanity in 2019. The cause of this is ‘realms that cannot be observed’ that suddenly appeared in various eras of history, called ‘Singularities.’ Ritsuka Fujimaru, the one Master remaining in Chaldea, has been intervening within these Singularites, alongside the Demi-Servant Mash Kyrielight.

He has been attending to the forbidden rituals to resolve or destroy the Singularities: the ‘Grand Order.’ A seventh Singularity has been discovered—in ancient Mesopotamia in the year 2655 B.C. The land of Uruk, governed by the wise King Gilgamesh after his return from a journey seeking immortality, was grand and prosperous until three goddesses and countless Demonic Beasts appeared. These enemies have brought Uruk to the brink of destruction.

With a ‘Rayshift’—a method of time travel to the past—Fujimaru and Mash arrive in the lands of Uruk to encounter the fortress city of Uruk and the Absolute Demonic Front, fighting back the fearsome attack of the Demonic Beasts. There, the people who live their lives to the fullest despite facing a major threat, continue to fight for their future. Deities and Demonic Beasts make their assault, and mankind stands up against it… It is the destined era where humans and gods part ways.”