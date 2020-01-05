Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Shares New Opening, Ending Themes

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia has finally resumed airing new episodes after a brief holiday break before the end of 2019, and now that it has finally debuted Episode 12 of the series it’s officially kicking off its second cour. This new cour will be bringing intense new action for Ritsuka Fujimaru and his Servants as they try to take down the three Goddesses before they destroy Uruk, but it’s gotten a lot more complicated than he thinks. But with this cour comes a new look for the anime, and that means new opening and ending themes!

While the opening theme is still “Phantom Joke” as performed by Unison Square Garden, it’s been updated with mysterious new visuals that cloud the entire thing in a mysterious darkness. There’s a brand new ending theme, however, with milet performing “Prover.” You can check them out below thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter:

If you wanted to check out the newest Fate series for yourself, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia is now streaming on FunimationNOW. Aniplex of America describes the series as such, “A.D. 2017 The last era in which Magecraft still existed. Society was created by human hands, but Mages grasped the truth of the world. Magecraft is comprised of techniques from past humans that cannot be explained by science, while science encompasses the techniques of future humans that Magecraft cannot achieve. Researchers and scholars of both Magecraft and science have been gathered to maintain human civilization under the Chaldea Security Organization.

But calculations then proved the extinction of humanity in 2019. The cause of this is ‘realms that cannot be observed’ that suddenly appeared in various eras of history, called ‘Singularities.’ Ritsuka Fujimaru, the one Master remaining in Chaldea, has been intervening within these Singularites, alongside the Demi-Servant Mash Kyrielight.

He has been attending to the forbidden rituals to resolve or destroy the Singularities: the ‘Grand Order.’ A seventh Singularity has been discovered—in ancient Mesopotamia in the year 2655 B.C. The land of Uruk, governed by the wise King Gilgamesh after his return from a journey seeking immortality, was grand and prosperous until three goddesses and countless Demonic Beasts appeared. These enemies have brought Uruk to the brink of destruction.

With a ‘Rayshift’—a method of time travel to the past—Fujimaru and Mash arrive in the lands of Uruk to encounter the fortress city of Uruk and the Absolute Demonic Front, fighting back the fearsome attack of the Demonic Beasts. There, the people who live their lives to the fullest despite facing a major threat, continue to fight for their future. Deities and Demonic Beasts make their assault, and mankind stands up against it… It is the destined era where humans and gods part ways.”