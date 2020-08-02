Delayed Fate/Grand Order Movie Finds New Release Date

Fate/Grand Order is one of the most lucrative anime franchises in Asia, and its popularity continues to grow in the United States. This year was meant to mark a new chapter for the anime as Fate/Grand Order the Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot was slated to debut, but COVID-19 tossed those plans into the air. And thanks to a new update, fans have learned about the film's latest release date.

The update comes from the Fate/Grand Order team itself. The first movie of the Divine Realm series will be released on December 5 now. The movie was originally set to premiere on August 15 in Japan, but its production schedule was altered due to the ongoing pandemic.

After all, many anime studios were forced to shut their doors earlier this spring. As COVID-19 made waves around the globe, Japan was forced into a State of Emergency when outbreaks began cropping up in Tokyo and other metro areas. The country has since gotten a handle on its transmission rate, so the team working on Fate/Grand Order is back at work. The group is just working behind schedule due to no fault of its own.

If you are in Japan, you can go ahead and buy advance tickets for a Fate/Grand Order screening near you. Theaters have been reopening in Japan in waves as the country's transmission rate has lessened. At this point, there is no definitive word on when theaters in the U.S. will be able to enjoy such a privilege. Blockbusters like Tenant have continued to push back their release dates, so Hollywood is in a waiting game against the viral pandemic.

