Fate/Grand Order: Camelot Movie Shares New Trailer

TYPE-MOON’s Fate franchise is already one of the most popular video game and anime slates in the world, and the arguably most popular spin-off of them all has been Fate/Grand Order. Already dominating as a popular mobile game jam-packed with Servants never seen in the other releases, the Fate/Grand Order series is now making its big foray into anime with not only a well received so far series adapting the Babylonia storyline, but two new films taking on the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline. With the first film gearing up for a 2020, Aniplex of America has shared a new English subbed trailer.

Like the original storyline of the mobile release, the new films will feature Bevidere (who will be voiced by Mamoru Miyano) as a main focus. Fate/Grand Order THE MOVIE Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot Wandering;Agateram currently has a release window of 2020 in Japan, and this English subbed trailer implies an English language release will follow but that’s currently unconfirmed as of this writing.

The Camelot film projects will feature two different staffs and production studios. Kei Suezawa (FLCL Alternative) will be directing this first film, dubbed Wandering: Agateram, for Production I.G. Signal M.D. will be animating the first film, Ukyo Kodachi (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) will be writing script, Kazuchika Kise (Made in Abyss) and Nakaya Onsen are co-designing the characters with Mieko Hosoi, and Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa will be serving as composers.

Aniplex of America describes the first film as such, “‘This is the story of the last mythology at the end of the world.’ Based on the acclaimed Fate/Grand Order’s Sixth Singularity, a story of the Knights of the Round Table is about to unfold on the silver screen.” Confirmed central cast includes Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight.

Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) will be directing the second film, Paladin: Agateram, for Production I.G., which will not only be producing the second film but animating it as well. Takashi Takeuchi (Fate anime franchise) will be serving as the lead character designer across the two films, and more information about the follow up will surely follow the first film’s 2020 release.

Fate/Grand Order is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. Taking place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct, and decides to use time-travel to send various agents from across time to stop it.