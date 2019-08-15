Fate/Grand Order Heroines Visit Las Vegas In New Promo

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, though this may not be the case with the upcoming visit from the heroines of Fate/Grand Order. A new promo for the Fate mobile game has begun this week, titled “Here We Come! Las Vegas Official Bout: Tournament of the Seven Swimsuit Blademasters” With the upcoming anime series dropping this fall, there’s no better time to start rolling out the promotions to coincide with the October release!

Twitter User PKJD8I8 shared the fully animated promotional video that blends the world of Fate/Grand Order and the gambling haven that is Las Vegas, two completely different things that work oh so well together:

Fate Grand/Order will also be releasing two new films taking on the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline. The first film is scheduled for a release in 2020, and Kei Suezawa (FLCL Alternative) will be directing Wandering: Agateram, and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) will be directing the second film, Paladin: Agateram. Production I.G. will be producing the films, and animating the second, while Signal.MD will be animating the first film.

What do you think of this ingenious promotion between Fate/Grand Order and the city of Las Vegas? Have you been playing the mobile game since its inception? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Fate series.

Scheduled for a release October 5th, Toshifumi Akai will be directing the series for CloverWorks with Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer. Details about the new anime series such as episode order are still largely being kept under wraps, but the cast of the series is coming together with Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, Rie Takahashi as Mashu Kyrielight, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou, Tomokazu Seki as Gilgamesh, Yu Kobayashi as Enkidu, Kana Ueda as Ishtar, Takahiro Sakurai as Merlin, Yuu Asakawa as Ana, Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman, and Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci all confirmed for the cast.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.