‘Fate/Grand Order’ Reveals New Key Visual

Type-Moon’s Fate/Grand Order online RPG has taken fans by storm ever since it was first released, so the game is moving along stronger than ever with new content, new spin-offs, and new tie-ins with the other Fate franchises.

To celebrate the upcoming wave of new content, the game released a two-part new key visual that sit side by side and show off many characters from its huge roster.

Announced during the Fate/Grand Order stage event at AnimeJapan 2018, the game will receive a second part in the form of Fate/Grand Order: Cosmos in the Lostbelt – Anastasia, the Empire of Permafrost – The Princess of the Land of Beasts, which released a new video promo to show off the expansion’s new available Servants and theme song, “Gyakko,” performed by Maaya Sakamoto and la la larks. This expansion is set to release on April 4.

The Arcade expansion, Fate/Grand Order Arcade, also released a new trailer featuring new Servants as well as the theme song, “Kuhaku,” performed by Maaya Sakamoto as well.

Fate/Grand Order will also have something special in store for Fate/Apocrypha fans in the form of a tie-in. The series released a new promo for this as well that teases many events from the series.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

While the most recent series, Fate/Extra, has not been made available outside of Japan as of yet, the most recently completed series Fate/Apocrypha is complete and streaming on Netflix. This series follows a world separate from the events from the Fate/stay night and Fate/Zero anime series, and focuses on a conflict between two different factions of servants and masters. The Red and Black factions are a set of mages versus a rogue mage group as they summon distinct historical figures from the past in order to do battle and claim the Holy Grail.