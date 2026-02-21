Fate/Stay Night Creator’s New Movie Confirms 2026 Release With New Trailer

Ufotable, the studio behind much of the Fate/stay night anime franchise, is taking on another major franchise from the same creator, and has dropped a new teaser trailer for its new movie ahead of its premiere later this year. Studio Ufotable is one of the biggest names in anime production today thanks to the success of releases like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but they have a ton of other projects now in the works. That includes a new feature film taking on another video game from the same creator behind Fate/stay night.

Witch on the Holy Night is a new feature film release adapting Type-Moon’s visual novel of the same name, and the original is in the same loose universe of Kinoko Nasu’s other visual novel releases like Tsukihime and The Garden of Sinnners. Now confirmed for a release in Japan sometime in 2026, studio Ufotable has dropped a special trailer showing the first look at the new Witch on the Holy Night movie. You can check it out in action below as we wait for more.

Witch on the Holy Night Movie Confirms 2026 Release

Witch on the Holy Night is confirmed for a release across theaters in Japan sometime later this year with the reveal of this new teaser trailer, but more concrete information about that release has yet to be detailed at this time. This includes those who have been actually working on the new feature film. It’s been a project that has been on the back burner quietly developing for the last few years now, but thankfully this looks to follow in the same footsteps as many of the other Type-Moon franchise turned anime adaptation projects.

Witch on the Holy Night was first released in Japan back in 2012, and is actually a full prequel to another game, Tsukihime, which is arguably an even more popular release. Ufotable has treated Type-Moon’s projects with care, so there’s a hope that it will be the same case here. It’s a story suited to a film, and thankfully will also be a lot more beginner friendly than any warrant project from the ever expanding Fate franchise. But any international release plans have yet to be revealed as of this time.

What Is Witch on the Holy Night About?

Witch on the Holy Night is fairly approachable story too. It centers on a young girl named Aoko who is suddenly forced to become the heir to her family’s mage practices. Though she’s much less interested in magic than her older sister who was also in line to inherit their family’s future, she now has to study it and get wrapped up in a much bigger conflict than ever expected.

It’s a prequel to the Tsukihime visual novel story, but thankfully it’s likely going to have all the context fans might be looking for in the new movie when it hits. This does bode better for a chance at an international release after it launches in Japan, but for now you can see ufotable’s work in the Fate/stay night movies now streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll.

