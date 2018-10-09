New ‘Fate/stay night’ Film Drops First Visual, Teaser

Fate/stay night‘s final Heaven’s Feel route is still being adapted into a new film trilogy, and now the second film is getting ready to release next January in Japan. To celebrate, the film released a new visual.

The new visual is pretty intense as it hints at much of the later developments of the arc, such as the reveal of Saber Alter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A third key visual for “Fate/stay night Movie: Heaven’s Feel – II. Lost Butterfly” has been revealed. The film will premiere in Japanese theaters on January 12th, 2019 //t.co/LTRpKsuMA0 pic.twitter.com/Gd6pSy9owI — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) October 7, 2018

Along with the new key visual is a short promo showing off the visual in a stylish new way. The new film trilogy highlights the third route of the original Fate/stay night visual novel games. The “Fate” route was already adapting into the anime’s first incarnation, and the “Unlimited Blade Works” was adapted some time later. The “Heaven’s Feel” route actually opens up when the first two are completed in the original game.

It’s much longer and far more lore heavy than the previous two routes as it explores more about the Holy Grail War in detail than the other two routes. It’s also the darkest route of the entire game, as it tends to go into more horrific territory than the other two that fans have already seen.

Aniplex of America has confirmed they will screen the sequel in theaters next year after the success of the first film’s release. The first film, Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] THE MOVIE I. presage flower screened its English dub of the film in the United States last June as well and received quite the positive response from fans. For those unfamiliar, Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] THE MOVIE I. presage flower is described as such:

“Based on the wildly popular Fate franchise that gave anime fans Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, and the hit mobile game Fate/Grand Order, the first film in this movie trilogy explodes with epic action and heart-wrenching drama, tied together by original author Kinoko Nasu’s unique storytelling and otherworldly cast of characters. For the first time ever, movie-goers will experience the film’s English dub along with the despair, romance, and terrifying secrets of the Holy Grail War with protagonist Shirou Emiya in the first chapter of this high-stakes trilogy.

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, Fate/Extra: Last Encore and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.