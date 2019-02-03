‘Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel’ Sequel Reveals New English Trailer

Fate/stay night is rounding out its anime adaptations of TYPE-MOON’s original visual novel routes with a film trilogy adapting the final route, Heaven’s Feel. After the first film released to a big success in Japan and the United States among fans, the second is coming our way.

Aniplex of America has licensed Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II. lost butterfly for a limited theatrical run in the United States and Canada on March 14 (you can find out more at the link here), and you can check out the English subtitled trailer for the film in the video above.

Featuring the theme song “I beg you” as performed by Aimer, the trailer teases many of the shifts coming to the story such as anime appearance by the fan-favorite Saber Alter. Before the film screens in theaters on March 14, Aniplex of America will be holding a special premiere for the sequel the Regal L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on February 23.

Animation director for Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Fate/Zero Tomonori Sudou is directing the Heaven’s Feel trilogy for studio ufotable. Yuki Kajiura is composing the music for the films, and Takahiro Miura is storyboarding the trilogy. The third film, Fate/stay night Heaven’s Feel III. spring song, is currently on schedule to premiere in Japan in Spring 2020 as well.

The first two films in the Heaven’s Feel trilogy went off to great success when they premiered in Japan. The first film opened at the top spot in the Japanese box office in 2017 and earned 1.5 billion yen (about $13.5 million USD), the second film did the same and opened at the top spot in the Japanese box office also. Releasing last month, the film earned $1 billion yen in the box office in just 12 days.

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, Fate/Extra: Last Encore and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. You can also purchase Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel I. presage flower on Blu-ray if you want to catch up in time for the sequel.

