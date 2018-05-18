Win Free Tickets to See ‘Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel’ in Theaters!

Are you a fan of Fate/stay night? Do you want to check out its latest film in theaters next month? Well, thanks to Aniplex of America, ComicBook is giving away FREE tickets to see the anime feature during its limited U.S. run next month!

Want to enter for your chance to win? All you have to do is follow Anime on Comicbook on Twitter here and tell us why you want to see Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel! It’s that simple! You can check out the event’s participating theaters here, so it is time to found out which cinema near you will be showing the gorgeous film!

Fathom Events describes the English dub of Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] THE MOVIE I. presage flower event as such:

“Based on the wildly popular Fate franchise that gave anime fans Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, and the hit mobile game Fate/Grand Order, the first film in this movie trilogy explodes with epic action and heart-wrenching drama, tied together by original author Kinoko Nasu’s unique storytelling and otherworldly cast of characters. For the first time ever, movie-goers will experience the film’s English dub along with the despair, romance, and terrifying secrets of the Holy Grail War with protagonist Shirou Emiya in the first chapter of this high-stakes trilogy.

The film summons the all-star English voice cast from “Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works],” including Kari Wahlgren as Saber, Bryce Papenbrook as Shirou Emiya, Mela Lee as Rin Tohsaka, Kyle McCarley as Shinji Matou, Kaiji Tang as Archer, Crispin Freeman as Kirei Kotomine, and Cristina Vee as heroine Sakura Matou. Composer Yuki Kajiura (“Puella Magi Madoka Magica,” “Sword Art Online”) will provide the soundtrack for the film, and director Tomonori Sudo (“the Garden of sinners -recalled out summer-“) returns to the Fate series to craft the events of the visual novel into the complete cinematic experience. Celebrated animation studio ufotable (“Fate/Zero,” “Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works],” “the Garden of sinners”) returns to animate TYPE-MOON’s work, promising all of the dynamic action of the previous installations.”

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.