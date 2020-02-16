Final Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel Film Reveals New Poster

TYPE-MOON’s Fate franchise is one of the most popular among anime and video game fans, and has already spawned a number of popular anime adaptations that have branched out into their own spin-offs and successes. The original Fate/stay night visual novel is no exception as it has already released two major anime adaptations taking on the Fate and Unlimited Blade Works routes. The final Heaven’s Feel route has been going all-out with a full film trilogy, and now that trilogy will soon be coming to an end next month in Japan.

Currently slated for a release in Japan on March 28th and a 2020 release in the United States, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel The Movie III. spring song will be bringing this massive trilogy (and the original visual novel’s story overall) to an end. To celebrate its quickly approaching premiere, the official Twitter account for ufotable shared an intense new poster that you can check out below:

This final film will be ending a trilogy adapting the final Fate/stay night arc left to be adapted after the original Fate anime and Unlimited Blade Works adaptations, and the official website describes it as such, “Mages and Heroic Spirits work together in the battles of the Holy Grail War…a fight for an omnipotent wish-granting container called the Holy Grail. However, this war has become horribly twisted. A young woman named Sakura Matou, with the sins she has committed, drowns in the murky darkness. A young man named Shirou Emiya, who vowed to protect Sakura, works together with Rin Tohsaka and throws himself into the raging battle to put a stop to the Holy Grail War.

Illyasviel von Einzbern, as one of the few who knows the truth behind the conflict, confronts her own fate, while Zouken Matou uses Sakura to try to fulfill his own desires. ‘That’s why…you’ll need to grit your teeth, Sakura.’ Will the young man’s wish reach her even as he challenges fate itself, battling against the rising tide? The Holy Grail War is coming to an end… The final battle is about to begin.”

