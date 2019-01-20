‘Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel’ Director Confirms Film’s Eroge Content

Type Moon’s Fate/stay night has become a massive video game and anime franchise since its debut in 2004, but many of the franchise’s anime adaptations have been released while avoiding the original visual novel’s adult content.

This changes in the latest film, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II. lost butterfly, which fans have confirmed (now that it has released in Japan) that it adapts a sex scene from the original visual novel for the new film.

As noted in a clip shared by Reddit user derpinat0rz (note the clip is very NSFW), the film features a sex scene between Shirou Emiya and Sakura Matou. The new Heaven’s Feel film trilogy adapts the Heaven’s Feel route of the original light novel, which features Sakura Matou as the main love interest. The Heaven’s Feel route is notable among the others from the game due to its much darker content and expansion on the lore of the series, so fans were excited to see the new films either way.

Director for the Heaven’s Feel film trilogy Tomonori Sudou has mentioned that he felt that Shirou and Sakura’s relationship was the most important part of the Heaven’s Feel route, so it seems that he’s adapted the erotic content from the original game as a form of this. This is especially notable as the two previous TV anime adaptations of the visual novel focused on the Fate route (in which Shirou ended up with Saber) and the Unlimited Blade Works route (where Shirou ends up with Rin Tohsaka) did not include any of the original game’s erotic content.

The Heaven’s Feel route is the last one unlocked in the original light novel, after successful conclusion of the previous two arcs, and it seems that the film will feel as intense as it did in the original game. The third route has a stark contrast to the other two, and now the film trilogy for it will have a stark contrast from the other anime releases that have come before. Shirou feels like a much different main character in this arc than the others, and the inclusion of a sex scene will help illustrate such a major shift from the other iterations of the character seen before.

Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II. lost butterfly is the second in the Heaven’s Feel film trilogy and is currently in theaters in Japan. Fathom Events will be bringing the film to the United States on March 14. If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, Fate/Extra: Last Encore and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.