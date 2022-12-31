Fate/strange Fake Sets Release Window With New Sneak Peek: Watch

TYPE-MOON's Fate franchise is gearing up for the next major release from its various spin-offs next year, and now a proper release window has been set for Fate/strange Fake with a special sneak peek video that shows off a ton of new footage from this upcoming special! The Fate franchise has branched out with all sorts of TV anime, specials, feature films, games and more taking on its many sequels and spin-offs, but this might be the oddest project yet. Originally beginning life as an April Fool's Day joke, Fate/strange Fake has become such a hit that now it's getting an anime all its own.

Fate/strange Fake was originally slated to release this December before being hit with a delay due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, but things are now back on track as the new anime special will be releasing in Japan this Summer with a planned release around the world with both Japanese and English dubs. You can get the best look at this new Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- anime special below with the over six minute long sneak peek video from Aniplex of America:

What to Expect From Fate/strange Fake

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- is a new anime special taking on Baccano!! series creator Ryogo Narita's spin-off series, and will be releasing with both Japanese and English dubbed audio. The voice cast currently includes the likes of Kana Hanazawa as Ayaka Sajyo, Yuki Ono as Saber, Tomokazu Seki as Archer, Yu Kobayashi as Lancer, Sumire Morohoshi as Tine Chelc, Aoi Koga as Tsubaki Kuruoka, Wataru Hatano as Orlando Reeve, Showtaro Morikubo as Caster, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Flat Escardos, Kenyuu Horiuchi as Berserker, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Jester Karture, Lynn as Assassin, Maaya Uchida as Francesca Prelati, Junya Enoki as Faldeus Dioland, Shunsuke Sakuya as Langal, and Daisuke Namikawa as Lord El-Melloi Ⅱ.

As for what to expect from the special, Aniplex of America teases Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- as such, "In a Holy Grail War, Mages (Masters) and their Heroic Spirits (Servants) fight for the control of the Holy Grail—an omnipotent wish-granting device said to fulfill any desire. Years have passed since the end of the Fifth Holy Grail War in Japan. Now, signs portend the emergence of a new Holy Grail in the western American city of Snowfield.

Sure enough, Masters and Servants begin to gather... A missing Servant class... Impossible Servant summonings... A nation shrouded in secrecy... And a city created as a battleground. In the face of such irregularities, the Holy Grail War is twisted and driven into the depth of madness. Let the curtain rise on a masquerade of humans and heroes, made to dance upon the stage of a false Holy Grail."

What do you think of this newest look at Fate's next big anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!