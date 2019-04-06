‘Fire Force’ Shares New English Trailer

With the Spring 2019 anime season officially underway, it won’t be too long now before the much-anticipated Summer anime season launches. One of the hottest series, both figuratively and literally, of this season is Fire Force. The series is the brain child of Soul Eater‘s creator Atsushi Okubo, and fans can’t wait to see if this new anime series could be as great of an anime outing as that was.

Each new look at the series only increases this anticipation, and Funimation has shared a new English subtitled trailer for the series. You can check it out in the video above. There has been no confirmation of an English dub for Fire Force as of this writing, unfortunately, but it’s something fans are requesting in great amounts.

Fire Force is currently scheduled for a release July 5, and will be streaming on FunimationNow upon release. Yuki Yase will be directing the series for David Production, and stars Gakuto Kajiwara (Black Clover‘s Asta) as Shinra Kasukabe, Yusuke Kobyashi as Arthur Boyle, M.A.O. as Iris, Saeko Kimijo as Maki Oze, Kenichi Suzumura as Takehisa Hinawa, Aoi Yuki as Tamaki Kotatsu, Kazuya Nakai as Akitaru Obi, Kenjiro Tsuda as Joker, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Victor Licht, Taiten Kusunoki as Leonard Burns, Tomokazu Seki as Rekka Hoshimiya, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Karim Fulham,

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into eight volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. It’s become pretty popular with fans of Okubo’s first series, but it admittedly does not yet have the same amount of widespread attention as his first work garnered over its run.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”

