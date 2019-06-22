Fire Force Episode Order Reportedly Revealed

Atsushi Okubo’s Fire Force is one of the most anticipated anime releases of Summer 2019, and fans have been waiting to see how another anime based on the Soul Eater creator’s work would turn out. Each new look at the series promises a fiery show that will certainly dominate conversations for weeks to come, but fans were wondering just how many episodes the series would be around for. If recent reports are anything to be believed, it could be around for a good while.

According to a report from @Spytrue on Twitter, who was had rumors and reports confirmed in the past, Fire Force will be running for four cours. This means that the series could have 48 episodes for its run.

Fire Force TV anime will have 4 cours. pic.twitter.com/bWPeh568jU — SPY (@Spytrue) June 20, 2019

Naturally, take this rumor with a healthy amount of salt until we know otherwise but it certainly raises a few interesting questions. David Production has produced long running series before like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but there’s the question of whether or not this series will maintain the seemingly high level of quality fans have seen in the trailers so far.

With a well organized schedule, it could maintain this level. So if the series does run for four cours, perhaps there will be a break in between each run. This is a massive undertaking for the series’ initial (or perhaps entire) run, so fans would not necessarily mind if there happened to be a hiatus between cours. Maybe run through the rest of the year and take a break until next Summer? This is going to be a huge action series, and the possibility that it might have a hefty slew of episodes certainly hypes up that anticipation for its premiere on July 5th.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”