‘Fire Force’ Anime Releases Fiery New Trailer

It seems Fire Force is ready to steam up the anime industry with its awaited release. The series, which hails from the creator of Soul Eater, is slated to get its own anime this year. Now, a new trailer is out backing the series, and it is the fieriest one to drop yet.

As you can see above, the trailer begins easily enough with some foreboding music blasting in the back. Fans are shown an older man standing on a subway, but he is transformed after smoke and fire erupts from his side. The trailer then shows a demon-like creature emerging from the subway covered in fire, and it turns out Tokyo is being plagued by these dangerous transformations every day.

To combat these monsters, a group known as Fire Force has been created to take them down. The group is made of supernatural fire fighters who are able to take down these demons, but each character has been affected by this mysterious phenomenon in their own way. With Tokyo and the world in danger, the Fire Force has a big challenge before them, but they will tackle it head on in true shonen style.

According to this new trailer, Fire Force is slated to drop this summer. The show will go live at the beginning of July, so fans can mark the premiere down on their calendars now.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into eight volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”