Fire Force Announces One-Hour Finale

Fire Force has been one of the more mixed received action anime series of the Summer, and now the series will officially be rounding out its first season in the next couple of weeks. But avid fans of the anime remember that the first season has been marked with a few delays, meaning that there are a few more episodes before the official end of the Fall 2019 season. But with Winter 2020’s anime schedule fast approaching, the broadcast for Fire Force’s finale has been changed a bit — resulting in an hour-long finale special.

Much like how David Production’s previous production JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind came to an end, Fire Force will be bringing its first season to an end with a special double airing of Episodes 23 and 24 (the final two episodes) on December 27th. So it’ll clear the slate completely for whatever Winter series comes next.

There’s currently no word on whether or not Fire Force will be continuing with a second season just yet, but now that the finale has been set we might be getting something official soon? But it’s a major toss-up as many series bring their seasons to an end without announcing an official continuation until much later.

You can currently catch up with the series on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”