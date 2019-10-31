Fire Force Announces New Characters, Cast Members

Fire Force is about to enter its “second cours”, promising to bring Shinra and the rest of his fire fighting squadron into a new chapter of their lives. With new events come new characters, and the popular anime series is looking to add a few new additions to their roster, both good and evil. With fans excited for the upcoming arc, “The White Clad Arc”, it’s clear that more dangerous are waiting just around the corner for the fire fighters of Fire Force and their supernatural abilities.

Online Anime News Source, Anime News Network, shared the news regarding the new characters that will be introduced in Fire Force and the voice actors that will be bringing them to life as Vulcan will be voiced by Taku Yashiro, Lisa will be voiced by Ayaka Asai, and Yū will be voiced by Shōya Chiba:

#News Fire Force #Anime Casts Taku Yashiro, Ayaka Asai, Shōya Chiba • New characters, songs debut in 15th episode on Friday https://t.co/p8zTIVwnfQ — Anime News Network (@Anime) October 29, 2019

The Second Cours of Fire Force will also introduce new music for its opening and endings, ushering in a new era of the anime as Shinra works to save denizens of the city who have been possessed by fire wielding demons and sometimes, having to fight against other fire fighters in the process.

You can currently catch up with the series on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”