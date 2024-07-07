Fire Force Season 3 Announced for 2025

It’s official as Fire Force Season 3 is coming to Crunchyroll next year with the beginning of the end for its final season! Fire Force first announced that Season 3 of the anime was in the works back in 2022, and while there have been few details about the upcoming production revealed since, Atsushi Okubo’s original manga series already came to an end. This means that the anime has a clear roadmap to its potential ending, and now that seems to be the case as Fire Force is going out with a bang with a two cour third and final season across two years.

Crunchyroll announced during their industry panel at Anime Expo 2024 that Fire Force Season 3 will be exclusively streaming with their service as soon as it releases in Japan. Fire Force Season 3 will serve as the final season for the anime overall, and will kick off with its first cour in April 2025 before returning for its second (and final) cour in January 2026. To celebrate the announcement, you can check out the announcement trailer for Fire Force Season 3 in the video above and new poster below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Poster for Fire Force Season 3

What to Know for Fire Force Season 3

As for what to expect from the coming season, Crunchyroll teases Fire Force Season 3 as such, “Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”

Fire Force Season 3 will be a split cour final season airing in April 2025 and January 2026. Crunchyroll will then be streaming the episodes for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. If you wanted to catch up with the anime thus far, you can find the first two seasons of Fire Force now streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

As for the original manga release, it’s now complete and you can find it on shelves thanks to an English language licensing from Kodansha USA. Keep in touch with ComicBook as we share more updates from the Anime Expo 2024 floor!