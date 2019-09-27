Fire Force Teases Second Cour with New Poster

Fire Force has been heating up as part of the Summer anime season, and it’s one of the few series sticking around through the new wave of Fall 2019 premieres. The series has been building a new mystery from its first cour, and soon fans will see this mystery start coming together when the second cour of the series kicks off this November. For fans wanting to see what’s next to come from the series, there’s a brand new poster on the series’ official website teasing an action packed second half to the first season. But it’s fairly spoiler heavy.

One of the many mysteries slowly being unraveled through the series thus far has been Shinra and the death of his brother. But a wrench was thrown into things was how the investigation into this death has pit the Fire Force against a mysterious faction of assassins.

The poster for the second cour of the series reveals the further involvement from the White-Clad. This group was teased in recent episodes as a faction purposely turning people into Infernals with strange bugs, and now has their eyes set on Shinra after finding out he’s got a specific flame that they’ve been searching for. The poster for the second cour reveals many of the new characters coming, and one key introduction, but fans will have to wait just a bit for the next phase of the series.

Episode 12 of the series has been delayed until October 11th due to special programming, so it’s going to be a little while after that for the start of the second half of this first season. Fire Force officially made its anime debut on July 5th, and fans can currently check out the series streaming with Funimation and Crunchyroll alongside its run on Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”