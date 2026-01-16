9 Years Later, Solo Leveling Finally Reveals Beloved Character’s Tragic Backstory

Thanks to the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, Solo Leveling became a global phenomenon, popularizing both media among international fans even before an anime was released. With such a massive fan following, the success of the anime was more or less guaranteed, as it exceeded expectations by breaking all streaming records on Crunchyroll. While fans await updates on the third season, the franchise released a new role-playing game in the U.S. this November titled Solo Leveling: Arise. Developed by Netmarble, the free-to-play game is available for PC, iOS, and Android, with a gacha monetization system in the form of Tickets.

The game includes canon and original characters set in the same world as the original story, where they face new threats after the appearance of the mysterious gates. As one of the most famous characters in the franchise, Igris is also included, where we learn about his human origin when he went by the name Sian Halat. Since the novel didn’t explore much about the character, fans are finally learning everything that happened to him before he became a shadow. In December 2025, his human appearance went viral on social media, and now his tragic backstory has finally been revealed.

What Happened in Igris’ Past in Solo Leveling?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

Igris’ origin story was unveiled this month on YouTube, where it explains everything that happened to him before he even met Ashborn, the Shadow Monarch. He served as a Knight Captain as a human and would often sense that a being of unfathomable power had been watching him. After his accomplishments were recognized by the king, Sian became a source of other nobles’ jealousy, as one of them decided to get rid of him. Receiving an emergency summons by the king himself, Sian left his castle despite his wife’s concern. He was ambushed by several soldiers but managed to take everyone down. Sian willingly fell into the trap and was more than capable of defeating every single opponent.

However, he didn’t anticipate that the noble would kidnap his wife and even take his soldiers as hostages. Left with no other choice, Sian surrendered himself, hoping to save everyone. Unfortunately, the noble not only killed Sian but also everyone he cared about, leaving the knight full of regret as he closed his eyes. Just when he was on the brink of death, he again sensed the mysterious entity staring at him. These tragic events led to his meeting with the Shadow Monarch several millennia ago. Thanks to the System, he fought Jinwoo and eventually became one of his most reliable shadows.

