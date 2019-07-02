Fire Force SimulDub Premiere Date Released By Funimation

Fire Force is going to be one of the hottest anime series dropping this summer, both figuratively and literally. The story of supernaturally powered fire fighters is blasting its way to worldwide audiences and Funimation is helping out western audiences by releasing a Simuldub of the series along with the original Japanese voiced version. The company that owns the golden goose of the Dragon Ball franchise is looking to make their next big splash sooner than you’d think!

Funimation revealed the news on their official Twitter Account that they’ll be dropping the Simuldub version of Fire Force on July 5th at 1:25 PM Eastern Standard Time:

For those wondering what a “Simuldub” is, its when an anime company/studio releases a dubbed version of an anime series at the same time as the initial subbed version of the franchise drops. “Subbed Vs Dubbed” has always been a big debate with the anime community, with different series having different preferences for fans.

Fire Force will be brought to us thanks to the animation studio of David Production, who is also responsible for the wildly successful JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise. If you’re a fan of that wacky franchise, you know that we’re in for some stellar animation if they hold the same standards for Fire Force.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”