New R-Rated Netflix Animated Movie Releases Its Red-Band Trailer (And It Has to Be Seen to Be Believed)

Genndy Tartakovsky has made a name for himself in the realm of animation across the spectrum, creating wild properties that have resonated amongst fans. Stories like Samurai Jack and Primal are deadly serious, seeing their protagonists slash their way through their respective worlds. This doesn’t mean that Tartakovksy hasn’t ventured into the world of comedy in the past with series like Dexter’s Lab, and Genndy is returning to this side of the aisle. Fixed is the next work from Tartakovsky that is set to hit the screen, and it has definitely earned its raunchy status with its latest trailer from Netflix. Wach the trailer below.

Fixed, for those who don’t know, is a feature-length film that is quite different from a lot of the work that Genndy Tartakovsky has created in the past. Rather than following a deadly series tale, the raunchy comedy will follow its main dog, Bull, as he prepares to be neutered with one wild night before going under the knife. Initially, the film had been shelved by Warner Bros Discovery but was given new life thanks to the Netflix acquisition. Releasing on August 13th, the movie has some serious star power backing it up with celebrities like Adam DeVine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, and Bobby Moynihan rounding out the cast.

The Fix Is Almost In

If you want an official breakdown of the upcoming movie, here’s how Netflix describes the film arriving next month, “From Sony Pictures Animation and visionary director Genndy Tartakovsky comes Fixed, an adult animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning! As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends as these are the last 24 hours with his balls! What could go wrong…?”

Fixed isn’t the only thing that Tartakovsky is working on in the animation department, as the legendary creator is currently working on the return of Primal for Adult Swim. With the Cartoon Network platform set to release the third season of the brutal series, the upcoming episodes will make for a wild departure from what we witnessed with Spear and Fang. Thanks to the events of the second season finale, the animated show will focus on a more anthology approach to its tale, documenting new brutal stories across space and time.

Previously, Tartakovsky hinted at the vast new scale for Primal’s upcoming third season stating, “It’s a new level. Everything that we did in the first season, we upped a bit in the second season, and the third season is even more. I can’t say anything without giving everything away, but it’s just more, and it’s shocking, and it’s unstoppable. At some point, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe I’m watching this.’ Quality-wise, animation-wise, story-wise, emotionally, I don’t want to oversell it, but rarely have I been proud of a project like this.”

Want to stay in the know when it comes to all things Tartakovsky? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Genndy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.