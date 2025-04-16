Genndy Tartakovsky’s Defunct R-Rated Animated Film Saved By Netflix

Genndy Tartakovsky has made a name for himself as one of the most legendary animators of our era with quite a few franchises. Series like Samurai Jack, Primal, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, and Dexter’s Laboratory have been huge hits in the animation world thanks to Genndy’s unique style. Unfortunately, there was one property that many fans believed they would never see in the form of an R-rated comedy focusing on raunchy canines. Luckily, it appears as though the highly anticipated Fixed has dodged being shelved and has shared a release date for when we can expect its arrival.

The outlet The Wrap has revealed that Genndy Tartakovsky’s Fixed will arrive on Netflix on August 13th this summer. Unfortunately, this means that Tartakovsky’s comedy won’t be making its way to theaters though this is good news if you have a Netflix subscription and wanted to check out the surreal story. While the movie did originally premiere at the Annecy Animation Film Festival, Warner Bros didn’t move forward with releasing the film, which Genndy actually took in good stride, “The movie is kind of a unicorn. It’s very specific – it’s 2D, it’s rated R, it’s original, all of those things that nobody wants in the industry nowadays.”

Tartakovsky’s Fixed History

Initially, Netflix seemingly didn’t express interest in housing Fixed, with Tartakovsky sharing the fact that he was willing to go to great lengths to get the rights to the film, “I even offered to rent out a theater myself for three months and pay for it. Just give me the rights to the movie and if people start coming to see it and spread word of mouth, great. If not, then I know we had a miss.”

Genndy also noted that Netflix giving Fixed a platform is a great opportunity for the raunchy animated film to succeed, “I think it’s a great opportunity and they’re the biggest with content and with viewers. For this little movie to then be on the biggest stage is fantastic. I think it could be a water cooler movie. And hopefully it would grow and open up the opportunity to do more and different material, perhaps R-rated animated films. I have a lot of high hopes and big dreams and aspirations for success, but I’m just happy it’s coming out.”

Tartakovsky took the opportunity to discuss how he is hoping to split his work between television and film in the future, “My number one fight is that I want to have the career that I have in TV, but I want to have it in features, where I have original after original. Obviously a Miyazaki model is the best thing ever. He can just make pretty much whatever movie he comes up with. That’s kind of the goal. And in this business and in our climate right now, it’s so hard to get an original sold.”

Finally, Genndy hinted at the hard, dedicated work of animators that went into Fixed, “There’s so much craft in it from the backgrounds to the character animation to the designs to everything, it’s a cartoon, which used to be a dirty word in features. I hope people fall in love with the characters and have favorites and all that kind of stuff, that’s how you’re successful – if the characters live on.”

