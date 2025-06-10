Primal Creator Shares Season 3 Release Update (& It’s Going to Be a Long Wait)

Genndy Tartakovsky currently has a number of new projects now in the works, and the creator’s update about Primal Season 3 might disappoint fans over how long of a wait it’s going to be. Primal Season 2 brought Spear and Fang’s story to an end back in 2022, but Adult Swim quickly confirmed it was far from the end of the animated series overall as a third season was announced to be in production. It’s been quite a wait since then, and it seems like the wait for the new episodes might be even longer as our first look isn’t coming any time soon.

Primal Season 3 was officially confirmed to be underway back in 2023, and there have been a few updates shared about the new episodes since. But in terms of when we’ll actually get to see all of it in action, the wait is going to go for just a bit longer. When asked about when we’d get to see the first look at Primal Season 3 by Collider during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Tartakovsky revealed that news about the upcoming season will be revealed later this year, “There will be news about it this year, but I don’t know if they want me to talk about it before they actually release this. It’s coming.”

When Does Primal Season 3 Come Out?

When asked about whether “this year” meant a possible appearance at San Diego Comic-Con later this Summer, Tartakovsky then revealed it would “maybe” be New York Comic Con for a possible timeframe instead. As the animated series continues to work on its new episodes, it’s likely going to be a longer wait than expected before fans even get to see the third season let alone before the full season makes its premiere. But at the same time, if this new season is anything like what had come before then the wait will undoubtedly be worth it.

But as Tartakovsky teases the coming season, Primal Season 3 could be even bigger, “It’s a new level. Everything that we did in the first season, we upped a bit in the second season, and the third season is even more. I can’t say anything without giving everything away, but it’s just more, and it’s shocking, and it’s unstoppable,” Tartakovsky began. “At some point, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe I’m watching this.’ Quality-wise, animation-wise, story-wise, emotionally, I don’t want to oversell it, but rarely have I been proud of a project like this.”

Primal Season 3 Is Going to Be Even Bigger

Tartakovsky further teased Primal Season 3 with, “At the end of the day, we’ll have these 30 episodes, and thinking back to Dexter and Powerpuff Girls and even Samurai Jack, how much our quality wavered just because of the process and everything, this is just so solid. And to have 30 solid, incredible [episodes] for a modest budget, I’m really proud of it.” But with the new season having yet to give a release window or date, fans might be waiting at least until 2026 before the new episodes hit.

There are still many other questions as to what to expect from Primal Season 3 as Season 2 seemed to end its main story. But if the series continues with an anthology, or just follows a new set of characters, then fans really won’t know what to expect next. If you wanted to catch up on the first two seasons, Primal is now streaming with HBO Max in the meantime.

