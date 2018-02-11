‘FLCL’ Reveals Official Titles for Seasons 2 and 3

FLCL‘s second and third seasons now have their own official titles.

The show’s second season is titled FLCL Progressive. The third season is titled FLCL Alternative.

The titles were announced along with a panel taking place at C2E2 in April that will offer the first new look at the new season of FLCL since the trailer was released last July. Panelists producers Jason DeMarco of Adult Swim/Toonami and Maki Terashima-Furuta and Mitsuhisa Ishikawa of Production IG, as well as voice actress Kari Wahlgren, who worked on the original FLCL.

Here’s the official synopsis that was released when the new seasons were announced:

“In the new season of FLCL, many years have passed since Naota and Haruhara Haruko shared their adventure together. Meanwhile, the war between the two entities known as Medical Mechanica and Fraternity rages across the galaxy. Enter Hidomi, a young teenaged girl who believes there is nothing amazing to expect from her average life, until one day when a new teacher named Haruko arrives at her school. Soon enough, Medical Mechanica is attacking her town and Hidomi discovers a secret within her that could save everyone, a secret that only Haruko can unlock. But why did Haruko return to Earth? What happened to her Rickenbacker 4001 she left with Naota? And where did the human-type robot ‘Canti’ go? All of these questions and more will be answered in the new season of the series, which is set to premiere in late 2017/early 2018 on Adult Swim.”

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003 it was frequently re-aired from 2003-2014. The coming-of-age story focused on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba who become bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.

FLCL Progressive will premiere in the summer.