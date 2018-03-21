‘FLCL’ Seasons 2 and 3 International Trailer, Key Visuals Released

A new international trailer for FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative have been released online.

The release of the Japanese language trailer from TOHO Animation follows yesterday’s debut of the English-language trailer from Adult Swim and Toonami. You can watch it above.

New key visual art for FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative were also released. Take a look below.

Here are the story synopses released by Adult Swim:

Up first, FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.

Following FLCL: Progressive will be another new season, FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!

“FLCL has always been a personal favorite of mine, and having the opportunity to work with Production IG on these new seasons has been a dream come true,” said Jason DeMarco, senior vice president/creative director for on-air at Adult Swim, in the press release.

More information will be revealed at the FLCL preview panel will take place at C2E2 in April.

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003 it was frequently re-aired from 2003-2014. The coming-of-age story focused on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba who become bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.

FLCL Progressive debuts on Adult Swim on June 22. FLCL Alternative follows in September.