Food Wars Reportedly Ending This Summer

It looks like the sizzle is going out for one of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s top series. A new report has gone live about Food Wars, and it says the manga has less than five chapters to go before it finishes its final dish.

Over on social media, fans began buzzing when a report surfaced from Japan. A supposed leak from Shueisha surfaced online, and it says Food Wars has only three chapters left before it ends.

“The “Shokugeki no Souma” (Food Wars) manga series has 3 chapters remaining. A major announcement will also be made,” Moetron News shared.

If this report is correct, then Food Wars will be done way sooner than expected. Fans have expected the cooking shonen to end for some time now, but there were few updates given on its status. Now, it looks like Food Wars is ready to bow out before July comes around, but fans admit they have hope for the series.

Sure, Food Wars may be ending soon, but the franchise does have an announcement in store. Audiences are hoping a new season of its anime will be announced or an entirely new sequel if creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki are so inclined.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.