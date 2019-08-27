Food Wars Final Epilogue Promo Surfaces Teasing Timeskip

Food Wars still has life yet on the small screen, but its time in winding down in print. After the main series ended earlier this year, Food Wars carried on with a special epilogue mini-run. Now, that finale is coming to an end, and a new promo for the last chapter has got fans eyeing the future in a big way.

Recently, user Moetron posted a color page promo for the final chapter of Food Wars: Dessert. As you can see below, the simple page shows off Soma Yukihara from the back, but something is different about the guy…

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, Soma doesn’t appear to be in school anymore, and fans are curious whether a timeskip is about to take over the epilogue.

“Shokugeki no Soma: Le dessert” epilogue final chapter color page pic.twitter.com/4EnlsnPKrF — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) August 27, 2019

Looking at the new art, it is easy to see why fans are buzzing. Soma is shown from the side with his face obscured by hair. With a suitcase in one hand, the protagonist looks like he’s taller than ever and more mature. Despite wearing a simple jeans-and-tee combo, fans agree Soma looks like a full-fledged adult here, so they are curious about this epilogue’s goal.

This new chapter of Food Wars: Dessert will go live before long, and fans are coming to terms with the goodbye. Still, the series has a bit more anime to go before shutting down entirely. The fourth season of Food Wars will debut this October and follow Soma as he continues deliciously challenge the Elite Ten of Central.

So, are you sad to part ways with the Food Wars manga for good? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.