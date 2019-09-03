Food Wars Season 4 Confirms Release Date

When the fourth season of the super popular Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma anime was first announced earlier this Summer, it was revealed that the season was gearing up to release as part of the Fall 2019 anime slate. Although its October premiere was known since the start, there wasn’t a concrete date until now. But with the recent panel for the series during Crunchyroll Expo, now the official Twitter account for the anime series has confirmed its release date.

The official Twitter account for Food Wars confirmed that Season 4 of the series will premiere on October 11th in Japan. Although the season has yet to be confirmed for an English language release, it’s most likely going to be available through Crunchyroll like previous seasons.

Along with the confirmation of the release date, it was revealed that the fourth season of the series will be featuring a returning staff and cast. Yoshitomo Yonetani will be returning from previous seasons to direct it for J.C. Staff, Shogo Yasukawa will be overseeing the scripts for the series, Tomoyuki Shitaya will be returning for character designer duties. The new opening theme for the series will be titled, “Chronos” as performed by Stereo Dive Foundation, and the new ending theme, “Emblem” will be performed by nano.RIPE.

This new season for the anime will be the perfect way to satiate fans’ appetite for more as the original manga has come to an end. With the recent release of the final chapter of its special epilogue, the anime series will be the only way fans will be getting new content from the franchise going forward.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.