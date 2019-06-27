Read: Food Wars: Dessert Debuts With First Chapter

Food Wars might have come to an end, but the series is far from over. With a fourth season on the way, Soma will continue his quest to become the best chef with a sequel spin-off. The short series, which will be called Food Wars: Dessert, was announced a bit ago.

And surprise! The first chapter has gone live, and fans are running to check out the debut.

Recently, Jump GIGA went live in Japan, and the magazine had some very big premieres for fans. Not only did My Heroine Academia makes its awaited debut, but Food Wars: Dessert hit up fans with its limited sequel.

As you can read through Viz Media, the first chapter of Food Wars: Dessert has gone live. Despite a very NSFW beginning, the sequel gets off to a solid start. Fans online are praising this debut for giving Food Wars a solid epilogue are leads like Soma, Erina, and more come to terms with their culinary futures.

“Man i love the new designs for all the characters who got them. I also love that the 92nd generation has cemented their place in legend with all who came before them at totsuki and have left a lasting mark. Especially souma in how he almost single handedly completely changed the culture at totsuki,” a fan known as Kolack6 shared on Reddit.

Contining, a netizen known as Super_Boom praised how the chapter asked a the perfect send-off for Soma and the gang.

“Ah man, that was a nice send-off. Was cool seeing so many characters I don’t even remember (not a slight..its actually pretty cool). Most of new designs are really good, I’m digging short-hair Erina more than I thought I would. And Alice and Hisako look adorable. @_@ Was also cool seeing Megumi interacting with everyone, and seeing how much Erina has changed was incredible. She’s actively going out of her way to bring in diner chefs now. I’m so proud of her.”

So, have you checked out this new Food Wars series yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.