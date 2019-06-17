Food Wars! Reveals Season 4 Poster

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma may have officially come to an end, but new content from the series will still be on the way for fans this year as the anime has confirmed that it will be returning for a fourth season. After releasing a special teaser announcing the season, fans have gotten their first official look at the next season of the series. But with the new season not releasing until October, there’s just a little bit to see.

The fourth season of Food Wars!, officially dubbed Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate, has shared its first poster and fans can see a new glimpse at Soma and Erina as they return to adapt the rest of the Central arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Shokugeki no Soma: Shin no Sara” S4 anime visual https://t.co/aWg1GFRXRF pic.twitter.com/PJDiPxAhuE — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) June 17, 2019

There is no concrete release date for the new season as of yet, but it has been confirmed to be part of the jam-packed Fall 2019 anime season in October. The third season of the anime came to an end last June, and fans are anxious to see what comes next as it ended right at the climax of the Central arc. The third season began with Soma and a few others trying to fight against the overbearing classical cooking of Central, and it ended right as Soma and the others are preparing for the next round against the Reigments de Cuisine.

Fans are hoping the fourth season caps off the Central arc because what comes after is a major status quo shift as the series prepares to head to its finale. There’s going to be a lot to forward to from this next season, so hopefully fans will get to see more before its official premiere this October.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.