An Official Gundam x Fortnite Crossover is Here

What do Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Junji Ito have in common? They all have characters that have appeared in some form or fashion in the wildly popular game Fortnite. The Battle Royale game has easily earned its title as one of the biggest video games in the world and this status is one that has allowed anime characters, and countless pop culture characters, to hop aboard the Battle Bus. Now, the mechs of Mobile Suit: Gundam have landed in Fortnite thanks to its latest anime, Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance, and you can check out the crossover right now.

If you’re wondering what this new game mode will be, here’s a description of the new game mode that you can jump into, ““When a match starts, players select their battlefield and deploy into their respective bases to equip themselves with an arsenal of their choosing. The primary objectives are to engage in tactical combat to secure the valuable MS Reactor Power. Factions are allocated a Cache in proximity to their base, and additional Caches are distributed across the terrain. Players acquire MS Reactor Power from the Caches. Teams must strategically collaborate to collect 200 MS Reactor Power, which then lets them activate their faction’s signature Mobile Suit, be it the Gundam EX or ZAKU II (Unidentified Type) Solari and have a devastating effect on the tide of battle.” The Island Code for the new Fortnite crossover is 7089-7797-5952.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RELATED: Tower of God Hops on The Battle Bus For Fortnite Crossover

Gundam Hops Aboard The Battle Bus

In speaking with the outlet Variety regarding this new game mode, Bandai Namco Entertainment America’s Vice President, Karim Farghaly, stated the following, “We have a lot of beats that are coming up for ‘Gundam’ as an IP: on the animation side, we have some beats coming up on the video game side, for PC/console, we have some beats on the mobile gaming side. There are certain new content releases that we’re certainly considering for various types of experiences, depending on the demographic reach.”

Experience a new battleground set in the thrilling #Gundam Universe!



The official GUNDAM: REQUIEM FOR VENGEANCE RED VS BLUE Team Deathmatch is a free, limited-time event in Fortnite.



Suit up and enter with island code: 7089-7797-5952!#NetflixGundam pic.twitter.com/gSnxus15Tz — Gundam.Info NA Official (@GundamInfoNA) November 15, 2024

Farghaly then touched upon the new Fortnite crossover, “Gundam is a brand that started in 1979. It’s obviously huge in Asia. There’s incredible potential for us in the U.S. market. The response has been phenomenal so far for the show. We expect the ‘Fortnite’ experience to have the same. So I think, depending on the type of universes and new content and spinoffs that we do from the brand, there will be different experiences tied in, for sure. But certainly the content, in terms of linear, the video game content and the toy content, will always be part of this.”

Epic Games & Bandai Namco

What is Requiem For Vengeance?

One of the ways that the Gundam franchise has been able to achieve such longevity is thanks to creating new stories in alternate universes. Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance is a recently released animated series on Netflix that brought viewers back to the universe that started it all. Rather than focusing on the first Gundam pilot Amuro, the Netflix series instead focused on the Principality of Zeon experiencing the Gundam for the first time. While the mech might be piloted by a teenager, that doesn’t stop the recent anime from depicting the robot as if it were a horror villain. While this Fortnite crossover doesn’t bring in Requiem For Vengeance skins, the game mode is a unique one to the Battle Royale.

Want to see what other anime franchises make their way to the world of Fortnite? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Gundam and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.