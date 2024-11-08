Tower of God Hops on The Battle Bus For Fortnite Crossover

Fortnite went from a multiplayer battle royale game to becoming a force of nature within the video game world. In gaining more players and more popularity, the Epic Games entry has been able to have not only several crossovers with major pop culture franchises but has also touched the anime world in more than a few instances. Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Naruto, and Jujutsu Kaisen are some of the major series that hopped aboard the Battle Bus. Now, Fortnite is preparing for another big anime crossover to help in celebrating the next big storyline of the Tower of God anime, The Workshop Battle.

For those who might be unfamiliar with Tower of God, the franchise first began as a WEBTOON that would go on to become one of the biggest examples of that medium making the leap to the anime world. The first season premiered in 2020, following the protagonist known as Bam as he attempted to ascend a tower that, should he successfully complete, would grant his heart’s desire. Season two has flipped the script, abandoning its previous protagonist and now focusing on new protagonists Ja Wangnan and Jyu Viole Grace. For the Workshop Battle, the next major storyline of season two, Fortnite is prepping anime fans for what’s to come in the Tower.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tower of Fornite

Unlike Dragon Ball Super and My Hero Academia, this crossover event won’t see Tower of God skins making their way to Fortnite. Instead, a digital locale known as “Gacha City” will be established in the game that will let players explore some familiar locations, and see familiar sites, from the video game. In December, players will be able to visit an Exhibition Event focusing on the Tower and will be given virtual items for doing so. As it stands, there are still many mysteries surrounding the crossover but the this event is arriving today, November 8th.

Comic Natalie

The Workshop Battle Arrives

In the second season of Tower of God, the Workshop Battle has officially kicked off. The arc itself focuses on the aforementioned Workshop, a mysterious locale within the Tower itself. As players attempt to make their way to this location for untold rewards, a tournament will be held that takes place once every five years on Floor 30. It’s now a mad dash between the participants to see who can claim victory in this unique anime battle of attrition.

At present, a third season of the WEBTOON series has yet to be confirmed though there are more stories to translate from the original publication. The series is over fourteen years old but creator Lee Jong-hui has still been hard at work in bringing the Tower’s story to life. With WEBTOONs becoming more of a presence in the anime landscape, it’s entirely possible that the Tower of God’s second season is far from the end of the series.

If you’re looking for other WEBTOON anime adaptations, there are more than a few out there to sink your teeth into. Alongside Tower of God, there are examples such as Lookism, Noblesse, The God of High School, and perhaps the most popular of the lot, Solo Leveling. Anime continues to evolve with each passing year and it’s clear that Japan isn’t the only country that is looking to expand on the medium’s popularity.

Want to see what other anime will cross over into the world of Fortnite? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Tower of God and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Comic Natalie