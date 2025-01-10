Fortnite Teases Possible Hatsune Miku Crossover With Cryptic Update

Fortnite is well known for having some of the most interesting – albeit, random – collaborations in all of gaming. For weeks now, fans have been speculating that the upcoming Fortnite Festival will include the world’s greatest digital diva, Hatsune Miku, and the official X (formerly Twitter) accounts for both properties can’t seem to help themselves from teasing fans.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) interaction between the official Hatsune Miku (@cfm-miku_en on X) account and the official profile for Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) on Jan 7, 2025, Miku’s account posted an oddly cryptic tweet stating: “Miku’s backpack is missing, has anybody seen it?” to which Fortnite Festival replied, “Finders keepers? Don’t worry, we’ll hold it for you backstage”. The posts don’t outright confirm that the cyber idol will be coming to the game, but it certainly feels like a wink to eagle-eyed fans who realize that the reply is currently the account’s pinned tweet.

Finders keepers?



Don’t worry, we’ll hold it for you backstage 🤭 — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) January 7, 2025

Following the interaction on X, data miners went to work to see if they could uncover anything significant that would solidify suspicions that Miku would be the franchise’s next major collaboration. Of these, a YouTuber named Shiina uploaded a video to their YouTube channel going over data-mined content allegedly set to release in later updates for the game. Included among these was Hatsune Miku.

The Fortnite x Hatsune Miku Collaboration Was Simply Meant To Be

There’s no denying that Fortnite is a massive success, earning well over $40 million USD since it originally released in 2017. In 2023, the franchise launched a new project called Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game that’s inspired by elements similar to Harmonix’s classic Rock Band games. Fortnite Festival has since collaborated with world-class musicians like Snoop Dogg, Metallica, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd. The project has been a big hit with fans, so it only makes sense that the team in charge of securing iconic collaborations would want to start branching out into other music niches. While Hatsune Miku isn’t niche by any means, with Crypton Future Media’s poster child being mainstream for a number of years, her unique ties to anime culture and the internet make her a fun and interesting addition to Fortnite‘s never ending list of collabs.

It’s also worth mentioning that the potential for a Hatsune Miku collaboration isn’t the first time the digital diva has crossed paths with the battle royale titan. In 2018, a parody song by YouTuber CM SKITS titled “Chug Jug With You” went viral across the web, and was eventually covered using Hatsune Miku’s voicebank by a fellow YouTuber named “suzie” in 2021 that, as of writing, has amassed 6.6 million views on YouTube, and has been shared around countless times among anime and gaming communities.

H/T X (formerly Twitter), Shiina on YouTube