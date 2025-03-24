Is Bob’s Burgers Cancelled: What’s Going on With the Show in 2025?

Bob’s Burgers is currently caught in the middle of some big schedule changes with Fox, so the wait for new episodes is going to take a bit longer than fans might have ever hoped for. Bob’s Burgers Season 15 kicked off its run last Fall alongside the premieres of The Simpsons Season 36 and more. Fox had their first major Animation Domination line up shift last Fall during all of this as Family Guy was removed from the Sunday night Fall schedule for the first time in two decades as a result of these changes. Now it’s just Bob’s Burgers‘ turn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the start of the midseason schedule earlier this Winter, Family Guy made its return to Fox to finally premiere Season 23 of the animated series alongside Krapopolis, The Great North, and Grimsburg. As The Simpsons prepares to make its own comeback with new episodes for Season 36 later this month, Bob’s Burgers have been wondering where the series has been. Thankfully, it is far from cancelled as many fans are fearing. It’s just going to be a longer wait to see the new episodes.

20th Television Animation

When Will Bob’s Burgers Return?

As the midseason schedule continues for Fox’s Animation Domination block, it’s been confirmed that The Simpsons Season 36 will be having its midseason premiere on Sunday, March 30th. This will be bringing it to the line up to replace Grimsburg, with a shake up then resulting in The Simpsons, Family Guy, The Great North, and Krapopolis holding it down from there. But unfortunately for fans of Bob’s Burgers, Fox has yet to announce a return date for its also in progress Season 15. Episode 10 of the series hit last December, but it’s still got a full season of episodes left to go through the rest of the year.

As far as when it will return, Fox previously noted that Bob’s Burgers Season 15 would come back with new episodes in the “Spring.” With The Simpsons being the final addition of the Winter 2025 schedule, it also means that it likely won’t be too much longer before Bob’s Burgers makes a return either. With The Great North and Krapopolis likely ending their respective runs pretty soon, Bob’s Burgers is more likely going to be taking Krapopolis‘ place when it ends some time in May. That means it’s going to be a rougher wait than anticipated, but that’s all conjecture. It could even return at a different day of the week entirely to get back on Fox even earlier.

20th Television Animation

How to Catch Up With Bob’s Burgers

As Bob’s Burgers Season 15 is likely scheduled for a return later this May, this does raise some questions about what shows will eventually be in Fox’s Animation Domination block later this Fall. Given that many of these shows have also yet to be renewed for more seasons as of the time of this publication, and the potential return of American Dad! also being on the table around this time, the schedule for the rest of the year is just unfortunately up in the air as of this time.

If you wanted to catch up with Bob’s Burgers in the meantime, you can now find all of the Season 15 episodes available now streaming with Hulu along with every previous season released thus far. You can also check out The Bob’s Burgers Movie streaming with the service as well if you want even more. Bob’s Burgers Season 15 has had some of the best episodes of the series to date, so it will definitely be worth the wait when it finally comes back to screens this year.