The Simpsons and Family Guy Are Getting a Massive Schedule Change in 2025

The Simpsons and Family Guy are about to go through a huge schedule change in 2025 as Fox’s Animation Domination block brings in a wave of new premieres later this February. The Simpsons recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, and Family Guy celebrated its 25th anniversary, so these two animated series are key pieces of Fox’s animated line up. But 2024 had seen some big changes for Family Guy as for the first time in the series’ history, it was taken off of its Sunday time slot this Fall and moved to a different midseason schedule. It was even being planned to air on a totally different day when it returned for Season 23.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although original reports seemed to indicate that Fox was planning to shift Family Guy to a Wednesday airing when Season 23 premiered in 2025, Fox has changed their plans once more with a preview for their Winter 2025 Animation Domination line up. Revealed as part of their special preview event featuring Jerry O’Connell, Fox’s Sunday line up in February will be swapping out The Simpsons for Family Guy instead. This marks a huge change for both shows as Family Guy takes over The Simpsons‘ time slot for the first real time in quite a while.

20th Television Animation

Fox’s Winter 2025 Animation Schedule Revealed

As teased by Fox’s preview event, the Animation Domination line up on Sundays beginning in February includes new episodes of Family Guy (which will be premiering Season 23), Grimsburg (which is continuing with Season 2), The Great North (which is now in the midst of airing Season 5), and Krapopolis (which will be continuing with Season 2). It’s yet to be confirmed which of these shows will be airing in what time slots, but it’s likely that this order will see Family Guy kick it off at 8:00PM EST, with the other three shows continuing shortly after each Sunday evening beginning in February.

A concrete release date was not announced as part of the new special, but this lines up with previous reports about Family Guy making its return as part of the midseason premieres. It was also previously stated that it would be airing following new episodes of Animal Control, but it appears that there have been more changes made to the plans since that initial announcement. But without The Simpsons or Bob’s Burgers on the line up in February, it means the wait for more new episodes of each is going to be longer than expected.

20th Television Animation

Where to Watch The Simpsons and Family Guy

It’s going to be a longer wait than expected for new episodes of The Simpsons or Bob’s Burgers, but luckily there are ways to revisit your favorite episodes in the meantime. Both animated series are now streaming exclusively with Hulu, and The Simpsons‘ previous 35 seasons are now streaming with Disney+ if you wanted to go back and check out more of the long running animated series’ history. There is also a brand new Christmas special streaming there as well that you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

As for Family Guy, the series’ back catalog is also available for streaming exclusively with Hulu. There are also two exclusive holiday specials (one for Halloween and one for Christmas) there streaming also, and fans will be able to see more Family Guy on TV in 2025 than ever before. Not only will Family Guy be airing on channels like Fox, FXX, Freeform and more, it will also be returning to Adult Swim with a big three night marathon to help kick off this return.