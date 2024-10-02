Anime's Spookiest Series Are Now Free-to-Watch for Halloween

The leaves are changing and horror films are playing on repeat. October is finally here, and of course, that means the start of spooky season has come around. From goblins to ghouls, Halloween embraces all sorts of creepy tales. While some celebrate Halloween by binging Scream, others turn to anime each October. And thanks to Crunchyroll, a number of hit Halloween anime are now free to watch.

Yes, you read that right. Free. Anime. Crunchyroll has removed its subscription barrier to a number of top-notch titles. So if you need something hair-raising to watch this weekend, you are in luck!

Crunchyroll Unlocks Free Anime for Halloween

Over on Crunchyroll, 20 anime titles are now free to watch with ads. From cult classics to mainstream hits, you can find the complete list of freebies below:

Angels of Death



Another



Attack on Titan



Berserk (2016)



Blood Blockade Battlefront



Chainsaw Man



Danganronpa: The Animation



Devil May Cry



Hell's Paradise



Hellsing Ultimate



Higurashi: When They Cry (GOU & SOTSU)



Junji Ito Collection



Mieruko-Chan



Overlord



Soul Eater



The Case Study of Vanitas



The Future Diary



The Promised Neverland



Tokyo Ghoul



X



As you can see, Crunchyroll has made some frighteningly good shows free to watch. Another and Higurashi: When They Cry are two of the most beloved horror titles in anime. When it comes to popularity. Chainsaw Man is hard to top as the Shonen Jump series made waves with its launch. And of course, no one does horror quite like Junji Ito. The master of horror is renowned for their scary tales, and you can watch his anime anthology for free this season.

What Are the Best Halloween Anime?

Clearly, Crunchyroll is doing things up big for Halloween. The eerie season is a big one in anime, and ComicBook has its own top picks for Halloween. A few of them are included in this Crunchyroll campaign including Soul Eater. But beyond that, well – make sure you check out some other classics.

Devilman Crybaby is a must-watch pick on Netflix while Paranoia Agent is streaming on Amazon Prime. Uzumaki, a brand-new anime release, is also streaming on Max. The ambitious anime adaptation is being hailed as Ito's best ever, and new episodes of Uzumaki are dropping weekly. And if psychological horror is more your style, we suggest you check out Perfect Blue, one of anime's greatest films directed by Satoshi Kon.

Will you be checking out any of these free-to-watch series? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.