Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 8 Preview Teases Summer's New Mecha

Rick and Morty: The Anime is quickly approaching the end of its run, and the preview for the next episode is teasing that Summer will get into a full mecha battle! Rick and Morty: The Anime introduced fans to a whole new take on the Rick and Morty animated series with a new side of the multiverse. With a new anime take on Rick and Morty at the center of it all, things quickly got even more complicated as the anime has been telling its story out of order as space and time continue to be in flux thanks to one of Space Rick's new devices.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been steadily filling in the gaps from its story with each new episode as fans get to see the timeline from different perspectives, and it's all starting to reach a climax as the Galactic Federation has been trying to hunt down the entropy bomb that has been messing with space and time in the first place. As the Smith Family prepares to defend their house from an attacking force once again, the preview for Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 8 gives Summer a whole mecha to do so. Check it out below as released by Adult Swim:

What's Happening in Rick and Morty: The Anime?

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been telling its story out of order as many things seem to be happening at the same time while also happening in the past. Each episode has shown new sides of Elle and what she brings to the franchise, and the previous episode happened to fill in the most gaps in the timeline yet. The series has been teasing a "Space Morty" that was an action focused version of the character, and ultimately died in the midst of battle. This led to a Rick developing the entropy bomb, and brings the anime full circle.

Rick and Morty: The Anime seems to be moving further from this reveal as now it seems like the anime might be returning to the present as the Galactic Federation is honing in on the entropy bomb that Rick and Morty have in their possession. Now that we know it was developed by Space Rick as he fell into grief from the loss of his own Morty, the fluctuations in space and time are starting to make more sense overall. But there are still many puzzle pieces as to how Elle still fits within the various Mortys' stories.

How to Watch Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 8

The Smith Family was seen defending their house from the Yakuza in a previous episode, and it looks like this is going to follow in that trend as the family bands together to face off against an invasion from the Galactic Federation. Rick and Morty: The Anime has seen the Galactic Federation being a major threat, and that's something that the main animated series never really explored beyond the first few seasons of the series. It's probably because they've been defeated so easily, and that seems to be the case here as well.

As for when we'll be able to actually see the episode, Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 8 is titled "Feel, Don't Think" and will be premiering its English dub release with Adult Swim on Thursday, October 3rd at midnight before airing its Japanese release on Saturday, October 5th as part of the Toonami programming block. (with the episode then being available to stream with Max the next day). The episode is teased as such, "As the Smith family prepares for a fight, Rick reveals a hidden truth to Morty."