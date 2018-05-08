‘Free!’ Season 3 Reveals Key Visual, Synopsis

Are you ready to dive back into the fandom that is Free!? This year, the fan-favorite sports anime will make a return when its third season goes live. Now, fans have gotten a first-look at what the comeback will be like, and Free! Dive to the Future will make fans wish it was summer ASAP.

Recently, the folks behind the swimming series shared the first key visual for its comeback. Free! Dive to the Future will follow each of its main characters as they enter college, and Haruka will find himself swimming alongside some familiar faces. The key visual which can be seen below shows the water-loving boy in his new team uniform, and fans can spot Rei in the photo as well.

Right now, the show is slated to debut in July 2018. OLDCODEX will perform the new season’s theme song, and that track will be up for sale starting July 25. A short promotional video for the new season was also shown, and as you can see above, the reel highlights each of the show’s main characters. Right now, there is no word if Nagisa and Rei will take part in the third season, but fans are hoping the duo at least make a cameo.

The new Free TV series is titled, “Free! -Dive to the Future-.” It will premiere in July https://t.co/px6aUTqQlQ pic.twitter.com/8C3WBzbc52 — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) May 7, 2018

You can check out the full synopsis of Free! Dive to the Future below thanks to Aitaikimochii on Twitter:

“Haruka and the others have graduated high school and with strong bonds of swimming in their hearts, head towards their futures.

Haruka ends up encountering Asahi in Tokyo, the boy who he swam the relay with back in middle school. He recalls their memories together.

Ikuya’s memories also surface within him, allowing him to reminisce on that time. Makoto, who is also in Tokyo with Haruka, is pursuing his new dream. Rin has also left for Sydney, Australia, and in this new place meets someone unexpected.

Although everyone has different paths towards their futures now, will they encounter new battles? Will the conflicts left unresolved in the past be resurfaced? From elementary school to middle school, high school, and now college. The story of friendship and youth in the water that Haruka and the other have been linked to will become one in Free! Dive to the Future!”

Will you be tuning into this new season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!