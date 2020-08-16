Here's Where to Legally Stream Free Anime

✖

One of the biggest and most notorious anime piracy websites, KissAnime, has been shut down due to a great cracking down from licensors in Japan, and if you are one of the many now searching for a new (and legal) alternative for your anime streaming luckily there are a ton of options to do so these days! Part of the admitted allure of aggregator websites like KissAnime was that it collected many offerings under one umbrella. As someone coming in from the outside, the library there potentially might have looked favorite compared to legal streaming services that focus on putting their effort on key series.

So rather than making you do that digging, we here at ComicBook.com have collected a few offerings from across the Internet for fans in the United States hoping to continue watching their favorite titles without worrying about keeping up with a monthly subscription. There are far more easy to use, free of malware, and legal options available for interested anime fans these days that also support the original teams behind each of your favorite anime!

Here's the breakdown of a few legal sites where you can find anime streaming completely for free:

Crunchyroll - One of the larger libraries with hundreds of available titles, and available in over 100 territories ($6.95 USD Premium Membership available)

FunimationNOW - Over 300 available titles with both English dubbed and English subtitled releases ($5.99 USD ad-free subscription available)

VRV - Includes the Crunchyroll and HIDIVE catalogues ($9.99 ad-free subscription available)

Retro Crush - Available worldwide with a catalog of classic series and films rarely seen elsewhere

Asian Crush - Available worldwide with a library of rare classic anime (as well as non-anime offerings)

Midnight Pulp - Available worldwide with classic anime with a darker egde (as well as non-anime offerings)

Anime-Planet - Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Hulu series are available here thanks to a cool partnership

Viz Media - The place to find Viz Media's English language anime licenses!

Gundam.info - Mobile Suit Gundam's YouTube page offers tons of episodes with subs for fans all around the globe!

Pokemon - You can find tons of free English dubbed Pokemon episodes on the series' official site!

This is by no means the complete list of free and legal streaming anime options, but they are the most prominent. The trick is trying them all out and figuring out which one you like best! Good luck with your anime watching, and let us know which sites or anime you will be watching in the comments! You can also always reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.