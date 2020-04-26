Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia Seasons Are Available Free on PSN

✖

If you are in need of a new show to watch, you can log into the PlayStation Network to watch both Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia for free. The limited-time deal went up on the service not too long ago, and you can bet anime lovers will buy into the offer. After all, there is no better deal for anime than free, and these two titles rarely get such a bargain given their popularity.

Currently, the PSN offer is only available in the United States, so you will have to be in that region to score this deal. You can get the first part of Attack on Titan season one for free in HD right now. And when it comes to My Hero Academia, you can get its entire first season for free.

Of course, fans are pumped for this deal, and it shouldn't be hard to figure out why. Even gamers who are unaware of anime likely know of Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia. The anime series are fan-favorites with communities around the world. Not only are they considered at the top of their game, but both titles have spawned video games which are playable on the Playstation.

This free offer is only available for a limited time, so it would be smart to download these episodes ASAP. The PSN is known to shake things up on the fly, and it would be a shame to miss out on this opportunity. And if you aren't convinced by these anime yet, we have included their official synopses below:

Attack on Titan: "A century ago, the grotesque giants known as Titans appeared and consumed all but a few thousand humans. The survivors took refuge behind giant walls. Today, the threat of the Titans is a distant memory, and a boy named Eren yearns to explore the world beyond Wall Maria. But what began as a childish dream will become an all-too-real nightmare when the Titans return and humanity is once again on the brink of extinction."

My Hero Academia: "Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn’t got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny."

Will you be checking out these series for free? Or has another PSN title caught your eye? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

