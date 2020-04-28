Shonen Jump Extends Deadline for Free Reading During the Pandemic

In these uncertain times, a number of entertainment companies have found ways to step up to the plate to give their audiences the ability to partake of their content for free, and Shonen Jump is no exception with the announcement that the long running manga publication will be offering their audiences that much more content free of charge! Though Shonen Jump has been delayed thanks to the coronavirus, the imprint has found new ways to give their readers content to binge through and is looking to extend the availability with new and old content!

Shonen Jump recently announced in its publication that it will be offering every chapter of some of its hottest franchises such as One Piece, Demon Slayer, Bleach, and Hakyu!! For years now, Shonen Jump has been one of the premiere spots to read new material from many of the biggest anime franchises around, with series such as Dragon Ball and Yu Yu Hakusho even being coined as "Shonen" themselves, since the popularity of the publication has spawned its very own genre. With most of these series focusing on high adventures and fast paced battle scenes, it's no wonder that the imprint continues discovering some of the biggest anime series to this day!

Twitter User WSJ Manga shared the announcement directly from Shonen Jump, also noting that the available free chapters of some of their biggest manga franchises will be made available via the "Zebrack App" and giving fans a ton of content to read through:

Shonen Jump keeps letting manga free-to-read. Now there will be 931 chapters of ONE PIECE, 52 of Kimetsu no Yaiba, 349 of Haikyu!! and every BLEACH chapter available to read in Zebrack App. pic.twitter.com/svfWCSm6kW — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) April 26, 2020

The longevity of some manga series is quite the sight to behold as One Piece has over nine hundred chapters alone, and though Demon Slayer only has a few dozen, the new anime juggernaut has managed to topple Eiichiro Oda's series in overall sales. With Demon Slayer moving closer to the end of its story, it will be interesting if One Piece will take the opportunity to once again hit the top spot or if a new challenger will enter the fray!

Will you be reading any of this free manga from Shonen Jump? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and shonen!

