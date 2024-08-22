Frieren Gets Its Own Sick PC Build Thanks to Starforge Systems

Frieren: Beyond Journeys End took the anime world by storm with its thought-provoking manga. On top of the source material, Studio Madhouse brought Frieren and her unique journey to the small screen via its popular anime adaptation. Now, Frieren is teaming up with Starforge Systems and Crunchyroll to create a brand new custom PC that is looking to take anime fans on their unique digital journeys.

The current custom PC is now available via Starforge Systems by clicking here. Here’s how the PC builders explain the anime collaboration, “Starforge Systems is proud to announce a partnership with another exciting Anime IP! Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a widely beloved series that has taken the world by storm in recent years. Our collaboration with them includes a Limited Edition PC, acrylic inserts in the Starforge Plate Light, Desk Mats and Wall Art. Starring Frieren, Stark and Fern, these items are sure to delight fans of the series and fantasy as a genre. Whether you’re looking to build your own PC in a printed case or upgrade your home set up with wall art, click below to embark on your own Journey!”

Frieren’s PC Journey

Along with the Frieren: Beyond Journeys End Custom Personal Computer, the collaboration with Starforge Systems also assembles other merchandise for anime fans. Here’s a breakdown of what is currently available:

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End PC Bundle: $2,199.99

PC includes AMD XFX RX 7800 XT (White), Intel I5-13600KF, 32GB of DDR5-6000 Ram (White), all in the Lian Li 011 EVO RGB Case (White)

This PC comes bundled with a select Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Desk Mat and 12×18 Acrylic Wall Art

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Case Bundle: $399.99

Includes a select Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Desk Mat and 12×18 Acrylic Wall Art

Desk Mats (90cm x 40cm): $39.99

Acrylic Wall Art (12in x 18in): $49.99

Platelights: $39.99

Frieren: Beyond Journeys End recently brought its first season to an end and it is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the touching anime adaptation, “Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…”