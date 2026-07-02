Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Studio Shares New Look at Original Anime

Studio Madhouse has long been one of the biggest anime studios in the world, responsible for anime classics old and new alike. In its history, Madhouse has been responsible for the likes of Trigun, Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, One-Punch Man, and Overlord, with these examples only being the tip of the iceberg. Most recently, the production house has made a name for itself once again via Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, one of the biggest new anime adaptations in recent memory. Not resting on its laurels following its major hits, Madhouse has released a new look at its upcoming original anime film arriving next year.

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Ghost – End of Night is a completely original film that Madhouse is set to release next year on February 11th in Japan. Alongside the new trailer from the Studio Madhouse production, the upcoming film has a truly original story that we haven’t seen in an anime before. In the anime, the story will follow its protagonist, Neekei, who lives in a world where work is no longer required to live. As a result of this, the star of the film will be searching for what is “real” in a society that no longer needs to have its citizens working around the clock to keep a roof over their heads. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

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An Anime Ghost Like No Other

Madhouse

For those wanting more information about this upcoming production, director Shingo Natsume has certainly earned his place as a part of Studio Madhouse. When it comes to working on television series, Natsume has worked on the likes of Space Dandy, One-Punch Man, Boogiepop And Others, and more. This also won’t be his first time bringing an anime production to the silver screen, as he was the director on 2022’s Tatami Time Machine Blues. For Ghost – End of Night, Natsume will be both director and screenwriter, making for an upgrade for the creative mind at Madhouse.

As for Madhouse’s future outside of Ghost, a third season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is currently in the works, planning to bring back the titular elf next year. The production house is also currently working on Liar Game, the recent anime series that kicked off this April. In this new series, a tournament takes place wherein contestants attempt to use their wits and subterfuge to increase their winnings and avoid a lifetime of debt, ala Squid Game. Based on a 2005 manga, the franchise actually had a significant history in live-action in Japan before finally getting the chance to hit the anime world.

What do you think of this first look at Studio Madhouse’s next big movie? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!