Madhouse’s Worst Anime of 2025 Already Has a Shot At Redemption

Based on the 2019 manga by Coffee, the anime adaptation of Wandance debuted this year as a collaborative work between Madhouse and Cyclone Graphics. While Madhouse is one of the largest studios in the industry, Cyclone Graphics is still gaining a foothold by collaborating with the acclaimed studio on many projects, including the underrated series Forest of Piano. Unfortunately, their latest collaboration this year didn’t quite hit the mark. Despite being a highly anticipated series, Wandance received heavy criticism due to the subpar animation quality. The dance movements, which should’ve looked smooth and fluid, ended up becoming stiff and clunky due to the jarring and unappealing 3D models.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The heavy use of CGI and the poorly blended 2D and 3D animation fail to capture the beauty of the manga, which caused dissatisfaction among viewers. While the manga art is still captivating to look at, the dance movements are best enjoyed in motion media as long as the adaptation is well done. While the anime adaptation didn’t quite meet the standards, the official X handle of the series announced a live-action adaptation, which might save the series yet. The announcement only revealed that the live-action will be a film, but further details have yet to be shared. We can expect new updates in 2026.

The Wandance Manga Deserves a Better Adaptation

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

In recent years, live-action adaptations have been receiving exceptional reception from viewers. Whether it’s big-budget shows such as Netflix’s One Piece live-action or the revival of the boys’ love series 10DANCE, these adaptations are pulling in a much wider fanbase. Considering that Wandance is a hip-hop-themed series, it just might attract enough attention when the live-action is released.

The manga delicately handles themes of self-doubt, isolation, and anxiety, all the while the protagonist breaks out of his shell. As the story blends hip-hop-centered performing arts with captivating character development and romance, we follow Kaboku Kotani, who is just starting high school and doesn’t want to stand out among his peers. He is also unable to watch dancing due to a bad memory from middle school. However, he is mesmerized when he sees Hikari Wanda dancing in the corridor.

What truly draws him in isn’t just her beauty, but the fact that she looks completely free when she is dancing. Although everyone in middle school laughed at him for being completely out of sync, the girl inspires him to pursue a dream he never even thought about. As the story continues, he joins the school’s Dance Club and gains a new passion in life amid his growing feelings for Hikari.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!