Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Unveils New Look At Fern Amid Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End returned with the highly anticipated Season 2 in January as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup. Since the latest season is shorter than expected, it will conclude in March with the Divine Revolte Arc. Frieren’s party continues their journey towards the North after Fern officially becomes a First-Class Mage. The journey after the exam gets even more dangerous, which is why only a party with a First-Class Mage is allowed to travel through the area. Fern is one of the most beloved characters in the series and is often in the limelight in almost every new project or promotion. Frieren met her as a child after Heiter took her in when she lost her home and family due to a war.

While spending several years together, Fern learned magic from Frieren and embarked on a journey with her after Heiter’s death. To hype up the release of the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD, the anime shares a new visual of Fern for the cover by character designer Maru Takase. Volume 2 of Season 2’s Blu-ray is scheduled to be released on May 20th, 2026, although the sale is limited to Japanese fans for now. The official website of the anime shares all the information regarding the upcoming release, including the bonus postcards, price, and everything else fans need to know before buying.

What’s Next For Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Fans?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The anime wrapped up the Continued Northern Travels Arc before a one-week hiatus, where Frieren and her party meet new people and encounter threatening monsters. The Northern lands are still struggling because of the demon attacks, and the situation will keep getting worse the closer they get to their destination, where the souls of the dead rest. Even after the Demon King’s death, the threat of the demons is still a major issue, especially in the North, which is close to where the villain’s palace was once located.

The anime continues the party’s journey in the Divine Revolte Arc as they travel towards the Rufen Region of the Northern Plateau. The party is trusted with a mission to slay a demon that has destroyed a village. They reunite with some old acquaintances from the First Class Mage Exam and encounter Revolte, one of the most powerful characters in the series. The arc is only six chapters long, so there’s a possibility the second season might commence the thrilling Golden Land Arc even if it can’t fully adapt it.

Additionally, in October last year, the manga confirmed another indefinite hiatus due to the creators’ poor health. While both of them are working on the story during the break, the series has yet to share any updates on when it will resume serialization. The anime debuted its second season on January 16th, 2026, and drops new episodes on Crunchyroll every Friday at 7:00 AM PT, not long after the Japanese broadcast. Although Netflix is also streaming the second season, it’s only limited to selected regions in Asia, and it will take a while before streaming in the U.S.

