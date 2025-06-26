Frieren & Sakamoto Days Stars Join 2025’s Most Anticipated Sports Anime

100 Meters (Hyakuemu) already has a lot going for it. The upcoming anime movie is based on the manga by Uoto (Orb: On the Movements of the Earth) and is being overseen by Studio Rock ‘n’ Roll Mountain — easily the coolest anime studio name in history. But, if that wasn’t enough, the upcoming movie has just announced 10 new cast members, including stars from some of the biggest modern anime.

100 Meters releases in Japanese and US theaters on September 19th. The film already has a strong voice cast, with Tori Matsuzaka and Shota Sometani playing the two leads, Togashi and Komiya, respectively. But the new additions to the cast mean that 100 Meters has one of the most impressive casts of any anime this year.

100 Meters Unveils a Stacked New Cast

Anime! Anime! recently revealed the newest additions to 100 Meters‘ cast, and fans should be very excited. A new visual (above) was released, showing the voice actors side-by-side with their characters.

In the top row: Jun Kasama (Tower of God) is voicing Nigami, Rie Takahashi (KONOSUBA) is voicing Asakusa, and Yuki Tanaka (I Left My A-Rank Party) is voicing Shiina. Moving to the middle row: Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End) is voicing the young Togashi, Aoki Yuki (The Apothecary Diaries) is voicing the young Komiya, and Yuma Uchida (Shangri-la Frontier) is voicing Kabanoki. Finally, on the bottom row: Junya Enoki (TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You) is voicing Numano, Haruki Ishiya (HYPNOSISMIC) is voicing Kyoden, Hiiro Ishibashi (Mr. Villain’s Day Off) is voicing Morikawa, and Tomokazu Sugita (SAKAMOTO DAYS) is voicing Onomichi.

Earlier this month, it was also revealed that the film has cast Kenjiro Tsuda as Kaido and Koki Uchiyama as Zaitsu. The trailers have highlighted the cast’s impressive performances, as well as the stunning rotoscoped animation by Rock ‘n’ Roll Mountain.

What Is 100 Meters About?

If the title didn’t give it away, 100 Meters is a sports anime about the ultra-competitive world of athletics. Uoto’s manga was serialized online through Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket website between 2018 and 2019, and was later collected into five print volumes.

The film is being directed by Kenji Iwaisawa at Rock ‘n’ Roll Mountain. Keisuke Kojima is in charge of character design and animation direction. Keikankun Yamaguchi is the art director, with Yusuke Terada, Yuki Katayama, and Akane Taketsugu producing.

The story follows Togashi and Komiya, two high school track stars with opposing talent levels and work ethics who form a new bond and an intense rivalry on the track. The official synopsis reads, “100 Meters follows Togashi, a track star who is born to run. As a kid, he is naturally gifted and wins every 100-meter race without effort. But in sixth grade, he meets Komiya, a transfer student who is full of determination but lacks technique. In teaching him, Togashi gives Komiya a new purpose: to win no matter what. Years pass by, and Togashi and Komiya meet again as rivals on the track and reveal their true selves.”

